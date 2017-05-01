Clinical data supports safety, bioava...

Clinical data supports safety, bioavailability, and biological activity of pomegranate metabolite

Read more: NutraIngredients-USA

Development of products with urolithin A, a metabolite from pomegranate compounds, took a big step forward as scientists reported results from a Phase 1 trial supporting the safety, bioavailability, and biological activity of the compound. Urolithin A is a compound generated by gut microflora from ellagitannins.

Chicago, IL

