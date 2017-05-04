Cast of Glow reveal abroad special de...

Cast of Glow reveal abroad special details and talk Lotto winner Jane Park

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

THE cast of Glow have revealed that they will film a summer special in the Spanish party island of Ibiza. Brian Matthews, 33, from Yoker; Victoria Obahor, 27, from Drumchapel and Ashleigh Bradshaw, 25, from Shawlands said the cast will head out to Spain in the summer to film scenes during an exclusive interview which was aired on The Evening Times Facebook page today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Thu iyamwotiyam 12
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,999 • Total comments across all topics: 280,787,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC