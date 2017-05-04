Cast of Glow reveal abroad special details and talk Lotto winner Jane Park
THE cast of Glow have revealed that they will film a summer special in the Spanish party island of Ibiza. Brian Matthews, 33, from Yoker; Victoria Obahor, 27, from Drumchapel and Ashleigh Bradshaw, 25, from Shawlands said the cast will head out to Spain in the summer to film scenes during an exclusive interview which was aired on The Evening Times Facebook page today.
