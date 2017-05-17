Bullfighter dedicates his kill to for...

Bullfighter dedicates his kill to former Spanish king

2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Killed for the King: Bullfighter throws his hat to former Spanish monarch as he dedicates his kill to him before plunging his sword into the animal This is the moment a bullfighter throws his hat to the former king of Spain after dedicating his kill to him - before plunging his sword into the animal. King Juan Carlos, who abdicated in 2014 and was replaced by son Felipe, was thrown the matador's cap as he watched proceedings at the 'San Isidro' Fair at Las Ventas Bullring in Madrid.

