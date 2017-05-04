Budget debate to test Spanish governm...

Budget debate to test Spanish government's strength

" Lawmakers have begun debating Spain's 2017 budget, a first major test of strength for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's six-month-old conservative minority government. Finance Minister Cristobal Montoro began defending his income and spending plan Wednesday.

