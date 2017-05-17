Bishop Ochola II: Gulu's celebrated p...

Bishop Ochola II: Gulu's celebrated peace keeper

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

GULU. He has been commended for his long time unwavering efforts towards restoration of peace in the war-ravaged northern region. Retired Bishop Macleod Baker Ochola II is remembered for being part of the team that initiated Acholi Religious Leaders' Peace Initiative that spearheaded peace talks between government and the Lord's Resistance Army rebels who waged nearly a two-decade insurgency in northern Uganda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 4 hr DebraE 16
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,084,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC