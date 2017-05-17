Bishop Ochola II: Gulu's celebrated peace keeper

GULU. He has been commended for his long time unwavering efforts towards restoration of peace in the war-ravaged northern region. Retired Bishop Macleod Baker Ochola II is remembered for being part of the team that initiated Acholi Religious Leaders' Peace Initiative that spearheaded peace talks between government and the Lord's Resistance Army rebels who waged nearly a two-decade insurgency in northern Uganda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.