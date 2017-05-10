Benitez staying at Newcastle after Ashley assurances
Having guided the Toon back into the top flight, the former Real Madrid boss will remain in charge for the 2017-18 campaign Rafael Benitez will remain as Newcastle United manager in the Premier League next season after receiving assurances from owner Mike Ashley about his budget for player signings. The Spaniard took Newcastle up at the first time of asking as Championship winners, having failed to keep the Magpies in the Premier League.
