Benitez staying at Newcastle after As...

Benitez staying at Newcastle after Ashley assurances

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

Having guided the Toon back into the top flight, the former Real Madrid boss will remain in charge for the 2017-18 campaign Rafael Benitez will remain as Newcastle United manager in the Premier League next season after receiving assurances from owner Mike Ashley about his budget for player signings. The Spaniard took Newcastle up at the first time of asking as Championship winners, having failed to keep the Magpies in the Premier League.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... May 4 iyamwotiyam 12
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,962 • Total comments across all topics: 280,933,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC