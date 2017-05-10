Barclays to pay US$97 million to sett...

Barclays to pay US$97 million to settle charges it overcharged clients

Barclays will pay more than US$97 million to settle civil charges, after U.S. regulators said Wednesday the company overcharged clients from its asset management business by millions of dollars. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Barclays is seen on the top of a branch in Madrid, Spain, March 22, 2016.

Chicago, IL

