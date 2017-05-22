Bar of the Year 2017: Bar Casa Vale i...

Bar of the Year 2017: Bar Casa Vale is a Dream of Spain a Decade in the Making

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Willamette Week

Casa Vale has become one of Portland's most fully realized bar experiences, one of the few places in Portland where everything is hitting its mark. While backpacking around Europe during college, Clyde founder Nate Tilden had fallen in love with the tapas and pintxos bars of the Basque and Catalan north, where each drink came with a small bite of exquisite anchovy or skewered pork cooked in a country fireplace, and where funky dry ciders poured out of vast skins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... May 17 DebraE 16
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,029 • Total comments across all topics: 281,221,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC