'Bale's not even training with us' - ...

'Bale's not even training with us' - Zidane suggests Real Madrid star not close to return

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

The winger will miss the Blancos' La Liga match against Sevilla on Sunday and his coach admits he does not know when he will be available again Zinedine Zidane remains unsure when Gareth Bale will be available for Real Madrid again but hopes it will be soon. Wales international Bale sustained a calf injury in the Champions League quarter-final victory over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on April 12 and lasted less than 45 minutes on his return against Barcelona 11 days later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... May 11 DebraE 14
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,627 • Total comments across all topics: 281,016,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC