'Bale's not even training with us' - Zidane suggests Real Madrid star not close to return

The winger will miss the Blancos' La Liga match against Sevilla on Sunday and his coach admits he does not know when he will be available again Zinedine Zidane remains unsure when Gareth Bale will be available for Real Madrid again but hopes it will be soon. Wales international Bale sustained a calf injury in the Champions League quarter-final victory over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on April 12 and lasted less than 45 minutes on his return against Barcelona 11 days later.

