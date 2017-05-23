Axalta Coating Systems Adds Resources to Asturias, Spain, Offices

Joe McDougall, Axalta SVP, Global Branding, Corporate Affairs, & Chief Human Resources Officer and Lynne Sprinkle Axalta VP Corporate Human Resources & Total Rewards with students at the University of Oviedo courtyard. )--Axalta Coating Systems , a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, announced the growth of its Global Services Center in Asturias, Spain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.