Angola: Isabel dos Santos Dismisses Claims of Her Father's Death
Ms Isabel dos Santos questioned the motive of the media outlets behind the claims of the veteran ruler's demise. "Someone stoops so low to the point of inventing death news to create confusion and political turmoil in Angola?" Ms Isabel dos Santos wrote on her Instagram account.
