A new concert hall in Hamburg transforms the city

11 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The Elbphilharmonie, a concert hall in Hamburg encased in glass and set upon a giant brick warehouse, is surrounded on three sides by the waters of the city's bustling harbor. Designed by the Swiss architecture firm Herzog and de Meuron, the building cost about US$850 million , took more than a decade to design and build, and was for a long time cited as a joke - a dark joke - among Germans who fretted that the project had become an albatross: unbuildable, over budget, and wildly out of proportion to what the sensible people of this mercantile city wanted or needed.

Chicago, IL

