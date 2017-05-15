2 Islamic State suspects arrested in Spain, 1 in Morocco
Spain's Interior Ministry says police in Spain and Morocco have arrested three suspected members of the Islamic State group. A ministry statement Monday said the three worked to recruit Islamic State followers and spread propaganda and encouraged jihadi attacks via the internet.
