2 Islamic State suspects arrested in ...

2 Islamic State suspects arrested in Spain, 1 in Morocco

14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Spain's Interior Ministry says police in Spain and Morocco have arrested three suspected members of the Islamic State group. A ministry statement Monday said the three worked to recruit Islamic State followers and spread propaganda and encouraged jihadi attacks via the internet.

Chicago, IL

