15 gold level running athletes to gun for Okpekpe top prize

A record 15 gold level-running elite athletes have been confirmed to race for the men and women's titles and the $15,000 top prize at the fifth Okpekpe international 10km road race this Saturday in Okpekpe near Auchi in Edo state. Spokesman for the race Dare Esan disclosed that six women and nine men who are gold level elite runners made the final list of athletes confirmed by the race's director of organisation Zack Amodu.

Chicago, IL

