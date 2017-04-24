Zidane says people should stop Le Pen...

Zidane says people should stop Le Pen in French election

Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Deportivo La Coruna and Real Madrid at the Riazor stadium in A Coruna, Spain, Wednesday April 26, 2017. PARIS - Former France great Zinedine Zidane says people should do anything they can to avoid having Marine Le Pen win the presidency.

