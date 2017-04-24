Zidane says people should stop Le Pen in French election

Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Deportivo La Coruna and Real Madrid at the Riazor stadium in A Coruna, Spain, Wednesday April 26, 2017. PARIS - Former France great Zinedine Zidane says people should do anything they can to avoid having Marine Le Pen win the presidency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.