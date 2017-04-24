Women who carried plasticvagina throu...

Women who carried plasticvagina through Spain face court

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Three women who carried a giant plastic vagina through a Spanish city face court after their protest was deemed 'an offence against the Virgin Mary' Three feminist protesters who carried a giant plastic vagina through a Spanish city are facing court after the protest was deemed a religious hate crime. The women marched the two-metre vagina through Sevilla to protest against homophobia, during a workers' demonstration in May 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 19 hr Defeat Elizabeth ... 6
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,789 • Total comments across all topics: 280,574,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC