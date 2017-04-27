Woman tricked into fleeing UK by dad after he found out she was lesbian
Maria Jimena Rico's family reported that the waitress and her girlfriend, Shaza Ismail, had fled to Dubai after being duped by Shaza's father. Maria's mum and sister claim her Egyptian girlfriend Shaza's dad tricked them into flying to Dubai, where homosexuality is a crime and can be punished with the death penalty, by saying her mum was gravely ill.
