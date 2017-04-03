Video: As roller coaster speeds along...

Video: As roller coaster speeds along, rider struck by bird

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

While riding the Red Force roller coaster at Ferrari Land Amusement Park in Tarragona, Spain, a rider in the front row has one hand in the air and appears to be enjoying the high-velocity ride on the tallest and fastest roller coaster in Europe. Then, an unwitting bird flies by and smacks him in the face.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Sun Enforcer 4
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,879 • Total comments across all topics: 280,190,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC