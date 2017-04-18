Venezuelaa s Maduro is rightly blamed...

Venezuelaa s Maduro is rightly blamed for deaths of anti-government protesters

3 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Luis Almagro, the head of the 34-country Organization of American States did not mince words when I asked him in an interview last week whether Venezuela's President NicolA s Maduro is responsible for the deaths of at least eight people in massive anti-government protests in recent days. You bet he is, Almagro said.

Chicago, IL

