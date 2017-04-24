UPDATE 3-Spain arrests suspects with ...

UPDATE 3-Spain arrests suspects with links to Belgian airport attack

Spanish police said on Tuesday they had arrested nine men and raided 12 properties in Barcelona in an operation against suspected Islamist militants believed to be linked to last year's attack on Brussels airport. At least three of those arrested were suspected of links to the Belgian suicide bombings in March of last year, which killed 31 people at the Brussels airport and on a metro train, Spain's High Court said in a statement.

