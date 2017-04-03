UPDATE 1-Spanish car parts maker Gestamp slips on market debut
Shares in Spanish car parts maker Gestamp fell on Friday in one of Europe's biggest stock market flotations of the year. The shares were down 2.6 percent at 5.45 euros at 1225 GMT in their debut on Friday.
