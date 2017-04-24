UPDATE 1-Higher fees help Spanish ban...

UPDATE 1-Higher fees help Spanish banks top first-quarter forecasts

23 hrs ago

MADRID, April 28 Spanish banks outstripped first-quarter forecasts on Friday, although their lending income, a key revenue driver, diverged as Caixabank's perked up while Bankia's fell. A solid economic recovery in Spain and a property rebound has allowed most Spanish banks to reduce toxic balance sheets faster than peers in Italy, boosting investor confidence.

Chicago, IL

