U of I student in stable condition af...

U of I student in stable condition after being stabbed 14 times by ex-husband

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KTMF

A man in Moscow is facing charges after he's accused of breaking into a University of Idaho student's apartment and stabbing her 14 times while she was asleep. According to court documents, 24 year old Eliseo Deleon Tye confessed to officers that he went into the apartment to look for a thumb drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Apr 2 Diversity Dude 2
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,188 • Total comments across all topics: 280,148,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC