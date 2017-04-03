U of I student in stable condition after being stabbed 14 times by ex-husband
A man in Moscow is facing charges after he's accused of breaking into a University of Idaho student's apartment and stabbing her 14 times while she was asleep. According to court documents, 24 year old Eliseo Deleon Tye confessed to officers that he went into the apartment to look for a thumb drive.
