Twins born to 64-year-old mum in Spain are taken into care

Twins born to 64-year-old woman in Spain are taken into care just two months later after officials 'detect signs they could be at risk' The baby twins of a 64-year-old Spanish mother have been taken into care less than two months after their birth. It emerged after their February 14 birth that Ms Ibanez's first daughter, a six-year-old called Blanca now living with relatives in Canada, had also been taken away from her in 2014 following a social services investigation.

