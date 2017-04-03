Treating polycystic ovary syndrome ea...

Treating polycystic ovary syndrome early may help prevent later drop in fertility

Yesterday

In adolescent girls with polycystic ovary syndrome , bringing the amount of abdominal visceral fat and liver fat down to normal restores ovulation, normalizes the symptoms of androgen excess, and may help prevent future subfertility, new research from Spain suggests. The results of the study will be presented Tuesday, April 4, at ENDO 2017, the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society, in Orlando.

Chicago, IL

