Travel to Cuba, Spain and Portugal, the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books and more

Angel Castellanos will discuss traveling to Cuba on your own and his top stops - Havana, colonial Trinidad, Santa Clara, historic Remedios and Topes de Collantes National Park and more. Wendy Windebank will discuss visiting Portugal, including Lisbon, Sintra and Porto, as well as Spain and sites such as Santiago de Compostela and Bilbao.

