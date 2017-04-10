Three-game ban rules Neymar out of El Clasico
Neymar has received a three-game ban following his sending off against Malaga and will miss El Clasico. FC Barcelona will be without Neymar for the 'Classico' away to Real Madrid on April 23 after the Brazilian was given a three-game ban by the disciplinary committee of the Spanish Football Federation.
