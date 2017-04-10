This three-week fest in Mumbai offers an armchair escape to Spain
Shedding its usual white garb, Asilo, the rooftop lounge in Lower Parel, entices us with floral arrangements that smell of spring, walls splashed with bright yellow and orange, and table mats with vibrant geometric prints. The change is for a three-week fiesta, Spanish Escape, which marks the third edition of Getaway Series, focusing on region-specific experiences.
