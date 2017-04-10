This three-week fest in Mumbai offers...

This three-week fest in Mumbai offers an armchair escape to Spain

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Shedding its usual white garb, Asilo, the rooftop lounge in Lower Parel, entices us with floral arrangements that smell of spring, walls splashed with bright yellow and orange, and table mats with vibrant geometric prints. The change is for a three-week fiesta, Spanish Escape, which marks the third edition of Getaway Series, focusing on region-specific experiences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Apr 9 Enforcer 4
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,780 • Total comments across all topics: 280,354,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC