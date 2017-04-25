The Very Hungry Caterpillar joins fig...

The Very Hungry Caterpillar joins fight against plastic pollution

A moth caterpillar on a plastic bag during a scientific experiment in Santander on April 17, 2017. -CSIC/AFP/Cesar HERNANDEZ PARIS: A moth caterpillar commonly bred to provide fish bait feasts on a notoriously resistant plastic, scientists reported Monday, raising hopes the creature can help manage the global problem of plastic-bag pollution.

