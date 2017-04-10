The Latest: French send 1,000 Dunkirk migrants to new camps

BARCELONA, Spain - The Latest on immigration issues in Europe :8:55 p.m.Officials in northern France say an operation to shelter more than 1,000 migrants has ended, five days after the camp they were staying in outside the port city of Dunkirk burned down.The prefecture for the Nord said a total of 1,061 migrants were given new shelter as of ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.