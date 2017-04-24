The Latest: France's Macron would keep up Mideast operations

French presidential election candidate Emmanuel Macron poses for a photo with children during a campaign visit to Sarcelles, north of Paris, Thursday, April 27, 2017. French independent centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, center, listens to Robert Hebras, right, last living survivor of the 1944 Oradour-sur-Glane massacre, during a campaign visit of the ruins in the village of Oradour-sur-Glane, central France, Friday, April 28, 2017.

