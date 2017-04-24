The Latest: France's Macron would keep up Mideast operations
French presidential election candidate Emmanuel Macron poses for a photo with children during a campaign visit to Sarcelles, north of Paris, Thursday, April 27, 2017. French independent centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, center, listens to Robert Hebras, right, last living survivor of the 1944 Oradour-sur-Glane massacre, during a campaign visit of the ruins in the village of Oradour-sur-Glane, central France, Friday, April 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Sat
|TerriB1
|11
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC