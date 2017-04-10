The Latest: Boat with 199 migrants st...

The Latest: Boat with 199 migrants stopped in Turkish waters

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

BARCELONA, Spain - The Latest on Europe's response to the large number of migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers trying to reach the continent: : Turkey's coast guard says 199 migrants and three smugglers have been intercepted in western Turkey as they were embarking for Italy on a sailboat. The coast guard said in a statement that their units set out to stop the journey from Izmir, Turkey on Friday morning after receiving a tip that a sailboat was transporting migrants illegally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Apr 9 Enforcer 4
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,661 • Total comments across all topics: 280,313,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC