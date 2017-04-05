The Anglo-Spanish War Of 2017: News F...

The Anglo-Spanish War Of 2017: News From The Front

21 hrs ago

It has been two days since hostilities broke out between the United Kingdom and the Kingdom of Spain over the status of Gibraltar, home to a vital strategic monkey population. Fighting has been predominantly focused on the Costa del Sol, home to a British fifth column of stag do's and retired bank robbers.

Chicago, IL

