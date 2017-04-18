Student jailed for joking about Franc...

Student jailed for joking about Franco-era killing in Spain

Madrid, April 18: Cassandra Vera, a 21-year old student from the south-eastern region of Murcia was sentenced to one year of prison time for joking about the 1973 assassination of Spanish's prime minister Admiral Luis Carrero Blanco on micro-blogging site Twitter. Spain's top criminal court, the Audiencia Nacional reportedly found her guilty of glorifying terrorism and humiliating victims.

