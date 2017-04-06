Spanish warship sails into hot water off Gibraltar

On Tuesday, Gibraltar's government published a video on Twitter of the Spanish Navy patrol ship Infanta Cristina in the sea off the territory and accused it of carrying out an "illegal incursion" into its territorial waters. The armed ship sailed into British waters just hours after Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis told Britain to "calm down" after form Tory Leader Lord Michael Howard said he believed the prime minister would "go to war" over the Rock.

