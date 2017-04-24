Spanish stock market shoots up after first round of French elections
The Spanish benchmark stock market index Ibex-35 rose 3.27 percent on Monday after the first round of the elections in France while some Spanish political parties approved the results, hoping for a more united Europe. The index rose 3.27 percent in early trading reaching 10,708 points, in line with rises in other European stock markets indexes such as Milan, London or Frankfurt that rose 3.49 percent, 1.82 percent and 2.33 percent respectively.
