Spanish Police Arrest 8 Suspected of ...

Spanish Police Arrest 8 Suspected of Ties to Brussels Attacks

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Spanish police put a suspect into a police car during a sweep at 12 locations against suspected Islamist militants in Barcelona, Spain, April 25, 2017. Police in Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia say they have arrested eight suspected members of a jihadi group with ties to the cells that carried out the 2016 suicide bomb attacks in Brussels' airport and subway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 8 hr Defeat Elizabeth ... 6
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,069 • Total comments across all topics: 280,564,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC