Spanish matador stabbed in throat by bull
A Spanish matador has undergone surgery on deep puncture wounds in his throat and leg after being gored by a bull at Madrid's famed Las Ventas bullring on Sunday. Daniel Garcia Navarrete was knocked off his feet after being gored in the leg by the 460 kg bull, who then went for his throat as he lay on the ground covering his face.
