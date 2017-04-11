Spanish man sentenced to 23 years in ...

1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

A Spanish court sentenced Angel Munoz 23 years in jail for the murder of Arizona woman Denise Thiem while she was on the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage. Spanish man sentenced to 23 years in Denise Thiem murder along Camino de Santiago A Spanish court sentenced Angel Munoz 23 years in jail for the murder of Arizona woman Denise Thiem while she was on the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage.

Chicago, IL

