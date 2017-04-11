A Spanish court sentenced Angel Munoz 23 years in jail for the murder of Arizona woman Denise Thiem while she was on the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage. Spanish man sentenced to 23 years in Denise Thiem murder along Camino de Santiago A Spanish court sentenced Angel Munoz 23 years in jail for the murder of Arizona woman Denise Thiem while she was on the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.