Spanish man sentenced to 23 years in Denise Thiem murder along Camino de Santiago
A Spanish court sentenced Angel Munoz 23 years in jail for the murder of Arizona woman Denise Thiem while she was on the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage. Spanish man sentenced to 23 years in Denise Thiem murder along Camino de Santiago A Spanish court sentenced Angel Munoz 23 years in jail for the murder of Arizona woman Denise Thiem while she was on the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Sun
|Enforcer
|4
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC