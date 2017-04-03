Spanish League to investigate Eldense...

Spanish League to investigate Eldense match-fixing claims

MADRID: Barcelona B's 12-0 victory over Eldense in Segunda B on Saturday will be investigated by the Spanish League following match-fixing allegations, La Liga president Javier Tebas said on Monday.Tebas said the inquiry had been requested by Eldense's board of directors following the defeat which relegated the Alicante-based club to the fourth tier.After the game, in which Barcelona B led 8-0 at halftime, Eldense striker Cheikh Saad also made match-fixing allegations on RAC1 radio." We are going to look into it because the Eldense board have asked us to and the result at half time was out of the ordinary," Tebas told reporters at an event."

Chicago, IL

