Spanish Club to host Fiesta Latina

Along with this weekend being Siblings Weekend, Illinois State University's Spanish Club will hold a Fiesta Latina on Saturday, April 8 from 7 to 11 p.m. in the Prairie Room of the Bone Student Center. The Fiesta Latina is open to anyone who wishes to embrace the Latino heritage.

Chicago, IL

