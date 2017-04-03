Spanish 64-year-old sees twin babies ...

Spanish 64-year-old sees twin babies taken into care

13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A Spanish woman who gave birth to twins in February at the age of 64 has had her two babies taken away from her by social services. Authorities in the northern Spanish city of Burgos said that Mauricia Ibanez's seven-week-old babies were in a "vulnerable" situation and have been placed with a temporary care family, Reported The Daily Telegraph .

