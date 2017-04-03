Spain's first female defense minister...

Spain's first female defense minister Carme Chacon dies

Her party said in a statement that Chacon died on Sunday from a heart condition she had had since birth. Chacon helped modernize Spain's armed forces when she took the helm of the Ministry of Defense in 2008, in the government of Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero.

