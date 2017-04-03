Spain's Blanca Li: choreographer, woman of all trades, dreamer

Maria Alexandrova, principal dancer of Russia's Bolshoi Ballet performs a scene from the contemporary Spanish dancer/choreographer Blanca Li's two woman show called 'Goddesses & Demonesses' during a dress rehearsal before opening night at the City Center in New York on March 30, 2017. The show is a full-length dance performance featuring Blanca and Maria Alexandrova, principal dancer of Russia's Bolshoi Ballet.

