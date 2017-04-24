Spainish city of Villena officially r...

Spainish city of Villena officially recognizes and condemns Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. The city of Villena of Spain adopted an institutional statement according to which it officially recognizes and condemns the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Embassy in Spain told Armenpress.  The condemnation of such crimes is important in terms of excluding new similar events.



