Spain imparts expertise on strawberry
TWO visiting professors from Spain will be working closely with Benguet State University for the series of lectures on strawberry research. BSU's Dr. Leoncia Tandang, dean of College of Agriculture; Dr. Danilo Padua, BSU faculty and expert on strawberry research and development; and Dr. Janet Pablo, chairperson of the Department of Plant Breeding will be collaborating with Dr. Pedro Palencia Garcia and Dr. Fatima Martinez Ruiz from Universidad de Oviedo and Universidad de Huelva for the lectures and nursery management to graduate students, researchers, and faculty members.
