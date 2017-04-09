Spain demands that ETA apologise and disband

Basque separatist leader Arnaldo Otegi speaks with AFP journalists during an interview in the northern Spanish Basque village of Renteria At a press conference in the French Basque city of Bayonne, a group called the International Verification Commission confirmed that it had received a list of arms caches from intermediaries, and this had been handed "to the French authorities". ETA, designated a terrorist group by the USA government, has been blamed for the deaths of more than 850 people since the late 1960s in its push to carve an independent homeland out of territory in northern Spain and southwestern France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.