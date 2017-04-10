Spain busts over 500 lbs of cocaine en route to Israel
Spanish authorities have seized 267 kilograms of cocaine from Colombia that was headed to Israel, local media reported Tuesday. According to Spanish daily El Mundo , the bust occurred in the Bay of Gibraltar port city of Algeciras.
