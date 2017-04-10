Spain busts over 500 lbs of cocaine e...

Spain busts over 500 lbs of cocaine en route to Israel

Yesterday Read more: Jerusalem Post

Spanish authorities have seized 267 kilograms of cocaine from Colombia that was headed to Israel, local media reported Tuesday. According to Spanish daily El Mundo , the bust occurred in the Bay of Gibraltar port city of Algeciras.

