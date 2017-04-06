Smart street in Spain's San Sebastian...

Smart street in Spain's San Sebastian improves households, business efficiency

Read more: Xinhuanet

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain , April 5 -- The northern Spanish city of San Sebastian has improved energy and economic efficiency of businesses and households after turning its main street into a smart street. The so-called "smart kalea" is the result of a public-private initiative that involves the participation of city council, households, businesses, and technology providers.

Chicago, IL

