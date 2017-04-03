Russian cyber operative wanted in connection with US election hacks arrested in Spain
Police in Barcelona Spain have arrested a man who is believed to be Russian cyber operative Pyotr Levashov A Russian hacker named Pyotr Levashov was arrested Friday in Spain. He is wanted in the U.S. for questioning in the investigation into Russian hacking of U.S. political parties and alleged meddling in the 2016 election.
